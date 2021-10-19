ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 33 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

