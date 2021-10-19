Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

