$0.30 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $789.74 million, a P/E ratio of -72.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

