Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

