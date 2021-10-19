Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.24. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

MAXR opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,887.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

