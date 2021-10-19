$65.38 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $65.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.36 million and the lowest is $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $258.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. 80,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.