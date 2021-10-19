Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) shot up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 97,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 24,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

