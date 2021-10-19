Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

