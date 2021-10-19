RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 544,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of RIV Capital in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 118.18 and a quick ratio of 117.80.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RIV Capital (TSE:RIV)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

