SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $615.39 million and $2.60 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

