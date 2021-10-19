Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Volume Hits $44.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $403,182.09 and $44.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,554.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.66 or 0.06117354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00304904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.79 or 0.00997201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00413736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00271248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00261792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,882,251 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

