Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlas by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atlas by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

