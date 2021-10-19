Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $126.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $511.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $519.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $539.94 million, with estimates ranging from $535.97 million to $543.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $41,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

