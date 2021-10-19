$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.04. The company had a trading volume of 401,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,335. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,079 shares of company stock worth $27,861,987. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

