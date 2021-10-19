PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.0517

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $219,410.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00041711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00195637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00090129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

