Helix Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $169,643.91 and approximately $51.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00025889 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.