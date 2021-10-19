Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Acushnet stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.36. 128,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,780. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

