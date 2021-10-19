KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KLA by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.16. KLA has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

