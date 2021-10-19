Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Target Price at $88.50

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,658. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

