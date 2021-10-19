NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Trading Down 0.3%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGK Spark Plug from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

