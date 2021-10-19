AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Up 1.5%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.62. 370,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 622,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.93.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.06 million and a PE ratio of 47.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.