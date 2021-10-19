FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.33 and last traded at $73.60. Approximately 49,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 16,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

