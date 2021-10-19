Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.22 and last traded at $333.22. 19 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.49.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.82, for a total value of $8,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,821,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,064 shares of company stock worth $14,183,997 in the last 90 days.

