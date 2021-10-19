Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.26. 4,652,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,820. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

