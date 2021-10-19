Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SND stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 67,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.