Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $177.77

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $144.97. 1,026,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

