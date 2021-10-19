Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 1.5%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.29 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.60). 189,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 837,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.61).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £147.32 million and a PE ratio of -42.00.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

In related news, insider Dan Wright acquired 232,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.