Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Down 0.3%

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,348 ($17.61) and last traded at GBX 1,358 ($17.74). Approximately 241,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 412,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,362 ($17.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,412.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,383.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87.

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.