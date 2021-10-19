Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading Down 23.1%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s share price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 1,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

