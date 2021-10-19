Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOLVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY remained flat at $$13.01 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Solvay has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

