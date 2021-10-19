E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.80).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th.

E.On stock traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €10.61 ($12.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294,890 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.42. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

