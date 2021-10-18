BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 3,215 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

