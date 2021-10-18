Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 258,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.