Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 258,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
