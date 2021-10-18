Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $26.86

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NiSource by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 3,059,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,963. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.