Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $26.86

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 3,059,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,963. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
