Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

BY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $919.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

