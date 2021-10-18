DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,400 shares of company stock worth $24,550,626.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

