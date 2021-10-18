Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 174,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 766,514 shares of company stock valued at $57,973,578 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $39,345,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

