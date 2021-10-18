WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.00349030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars.

