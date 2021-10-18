DeepOnion Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1,851.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000716 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021919 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020912 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,580,352 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

