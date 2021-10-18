Head to Head Comparison: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

WesBanco has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WesBanco and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $669.46 million 3.59 $122.04 million $1.88 19.52 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 36.64% 9.17% 1.43% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WesBanco and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 6 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco presently has a consensus price target of $34.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WesBanco pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WesBanco beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

