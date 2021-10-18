-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 847,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

