Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 26,312 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.70. 194,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,149. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.28.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.