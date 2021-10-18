Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $150.33

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 506,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,154. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.