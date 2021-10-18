Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. 1,116,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth about $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.