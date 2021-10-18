Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,198 shares of company stock worth $257,212. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.87. 49,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,128. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

