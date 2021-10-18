PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $9,776.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.16 or 0.06131748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00305300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.66 or 0.00995449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00085623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.00417063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00272829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00260054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004663 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,905,918 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

