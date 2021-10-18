Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Target Price at $33.40

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

SPNS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 201,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

