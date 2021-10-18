Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €104.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €92.00 ($108.24). The company had a trading volume of 92,490 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €100.32. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.