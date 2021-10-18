Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) PT at $50.75

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 493,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

