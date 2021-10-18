$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $48.16. 313,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,066. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,480,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 628,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.